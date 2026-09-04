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Trump Asks US Court To Lift Order Blocking Mail-In Voting Rule

The Trump administration asked the US Supreme Court on Thursday to lift a lower court's block of an executive order that would curb the use of mail-in ballots.

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Trump Asks US Court To Lift Order Blocking Mail-In Voting Rule
President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March seeking to restrict mail-in voting.

The Trump administration asked the US Supreme Court on Thursday to lift a lower court's block of an executive order that would curb the use of mail-in ballots.

The emergency request to the top court comes two months ahead of the November midterm elections and just days before ballots are to begin being sent out.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March seeking to restrict mail-in voting, but it has been met with multiple legal challenges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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