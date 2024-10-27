Truck Rams Into Bus Stop In Israel's Tel Aviv, Dozens Injured

The Israeli emergency service and police said a truck rammed into a bus stop north of the commercial hub Tel Aviv on Sunday, injuring dozens of people.

Police did not immediately say what caused the incident or whether it was an attack.

"At 10:08 am (0808 GMT), a report was received... of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon... Paramedics are currently providing medical treatment on site to dozens of casualties," the Magen David Adom service said in a statement.

At least 16 people were initially transported to nearby hospitals, the emergency service said in a later update. Police confirmed multiple injuries.

Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene, where Israeli television channels showed police cordoning off the area as medics helped the injured. A helicopter hovered above.

The incident comes as Israel marks the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7 last year that sparked the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

