Boyfriend Of Charlie Kirk Killing Suspect Was Kicked Out Of His House: Report

The transgender live-in boyfriend of Tyler Robinson, the key accused in the killing of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, reportedly faced a turbulent home life during the later years of high school.

Lance Twiggs, 22, was forced to leave his family home after he repeatedly clashed with them over the Mormon faith, according to The New York Post. He allegedly experimented with drugs and alcohol while he was underage.

After leaving home, he found shelter with two of his friends, who were brothers. These brothers come from a large blended family of six biological children and three adopted children. Their sister, Braylon Nielsen, told The Post that Twiggs stayed with them starting in his junior year of high school in 2021.

The brothers later became estranged from their family, but Braylon has fond memories of Twiggs. "I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family," he told the outlet.

"It was on and off. He was bouncing couches. He would live with us for a few months, but didn't like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends," she added.

Nielsen stated that Twiggs' parents were strict and controlling because of their intense religious beliefs.

She, however, praised Twiggs as a hardworking student who earned straight A's. Nielsen added that he avoided partying and drugs, attending UT Success Academy, a program for gifted students seeking college-level courses. "Lance, that I know of, has never done drugs. He was always like, 'I don't want to go out and party.' He just wasn't a big partier," she said.

She recalled that Twiggs attended a high school dance and was very involved in helping others. "He made sure everyone had rides. Made sure everyone had clothes. He just took care of people. My sister's car broke down once, and he came out to help her," she added.

Nielson said that she did not know that Twiggs was transgender at the time.

Neilson's mother Jackie Nielsen said that she fully believed Twiggs was innocent in the alleged plot to assassinate Charlie Kirk and didn't think he was involved in any criminal activity. She describes him as a "good kid" and "compassionate" who would "mind his own business."

"I hope the world lightens up on him and stops being so hateful until they have all the facts. He doesn't deserve this," she said.

Reports suggest that Twiggs was in the process of transitioning from male to female and is now fully cooperating with the FBI investigation into the killing.

According to PBS, "This partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening," Utah Governor Spencer Cox said.

Twiggs and Robinson lived together in St. George. A neighbour said he saw the two holding hands and kissing shortly before the attack took place, reported NewsWeek.

Kirk, 31, was shot shortly after an audience member asked him about transgender mass shooters during his "American Comeback" college speaking tour at Utah Valley University. He was struck in the neck by a single rifle shot and died on the spot.

According to court filings, Robinson admitted to planning the killing for a week and even left behind a handwritten note that revealed his intentions. He also reportedly left a note for Twiggs hidden under a keyboard that said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."