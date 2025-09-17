"Had The Chance To Take Out Charlie Kirk": Tyler Robinson In Text To Partner

Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, allegedly confessed to committing the crime in a series of texts to his transgender partner after the shooting, according to court documents. Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was struck in the neck by a single rifle shot while speaking at Utah Valley University last week.

Twenty-two-year-old Robinson was taken into custody last week, a day after Kirk was fatally shot. He made his first appearance in a Utah court after being charged with murder in a case that's galvanised President Donald Trump and his allies over what they see as rampant political violence against conservatives.

Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but court filings showed that Robinson wrote in a text about Kirk to his roommate, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Authorities have said that Robinson was in a relationship with the unnamed roommate, who is a transgender male transitioning to female.

According to court filings, the 22-year-old admitted to planning the killing for a week and even left behind a handwritten note that revealed his intentions. Robinson also reportedly left a note for his partner, who is also his roommate, hidden under a keyboard that said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

When the partner asked whether the note was some kind of twisted prank, Robinson replied, "I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

When his partner asked him if he was the one who did it, Robinson said, "I am, I'm sorry."

Transcript Of Text Messages

Partner: I thought they caught the person?

Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.

Partner: Why?

Robinson: Why did I do it?

Partner: Yeah

Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out.

Robinson: If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven't seen anything about them finding it.

Partner: How long have you been planning this?

Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it

Robinson: I'm wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle... I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpas rifle ... idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn't trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn't have the ability or time to bring it with... I might have to abandon it and hope they don't find prints. how the [expletive] will I explain losing it to my old man...only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel...remember how I was engraving bullets? The [expletive] messages are mostly a big meme, if I see "notices bulge uwu" on fox new I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really [expletive] sucks... judging from today I'd say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope;-;

Robinson: delete this exchange

Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle ... he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. He's calling me rn, not answering.

Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga.

Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.

Robinson: you are all I worry about love

Partner: I'm much more worried about you

Robinson: don't talk to the media please. don't take any interviews or make any comments. ... if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent.

Developments In The Case

Police later executed a search warrant on Robinson's residence, the court document said.

During that search, police discovered a shell casing with etchings like the etchings found on the shells in the abandoned rifle. Police also found several targets with bullet holes in Robinson's home, the document said.

Authorities said Robinson hasn't been cooperating with investigators, but his family and friends have been talking. The suspect's mother told investigators that their son had turned left politically in the last year and became more supportive of gay and transgender rights after dating someone who is transgender.

It was his family who persuaded him to meet with a family friend who is a retired sheriff's deputy, who persuaded Robinson to turn himself in, prosecutors told Associated Press.

Robinson was arrested late Thursday near St. George, the southern Utah community where he grew up, about 240 miles (390 kilometres) southwest of where the shooting happened. He was charged with felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He was also charged with witness tampering because he had directed his partner to delete their text messages and told his partner to stay silent if questioned by police.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that agents are looking at "anyone and everyone" who was involved in a gaming chatroom on the social media platform Discord with Robinson. The chatroom involved "a lot more" than 20 people, he said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington.

"We are investigating Charlie's assassination fully and completely and running out every lead related to any allegation of broader violence," Patel said in response to a question about whether the Kirk shooting was being treated as part of a broader trend of violence against religious groups.

The charges filed Tuesday carry two enhancements, including committing several of the crimes in front of or close to children and carrying out violence based on the subject's political beliefs.