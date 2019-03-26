Town Halls Across Germany Evacuated After Threats: Police

Police posted similar tweets on the threat from city of Augsburg, western Neunkirchen and Kaiserslautern, eastern Chemnitz, central Goettingen and northern Rendsburg.

World | | Updated: March 26, 2019 14:46 IST
Police at some places said sniffer dogs are searching for explosives. (Representational)


BERLIN: 

Town halls in several German cities were evacuated on Tuesday after threats, in some cases bomb threats, were received by email overnight, a number of police forces said.

"A threat against the city of Augsburg has been received, the town hall has been cleared, we are investigating," tweeted police in the southern city.

Police posted similar tweets from western Neunkirchen and Kaiserslautern, eastern Chemnitz, central Goettingen and northern Rendsburg.

Most forces said sniffer dogs were searching for explosives and local traffic was disrupted.

Bild daily cited one police force as saying the threat level was unchanged.

In January, courts in three German cities received bomb threats but no explosions occurred.



