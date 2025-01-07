Advertisement

German Diplomat Found Dead In His Apartment In Islamabad: Cops

Thomas Fielder was living in his flat in Karakoram Heights located in the Diplomatic Enclave of Islamabad.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
German Diplomat Found Dead In His Apartment In Islamabad: Cops
Thomas Fielder's body was discovered by embassy staff.
Islamabad:

A German diplomat, serving as the Second Secretary at the country's embassy in Pakistan, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad, police confirmed on Monday.

Thomas Fielder was living in his flat in Karakoram Heights located in the Diplomatic Enclave of Islamabad. The place lies within the limits of the Secretariat Police Station.

Fielder's body was discovered by embassy staff, who became concerned after he had been absent from work for two days, Express News reported.

They broke into his apartment and found him unresponsive. They notified the Islamabad Police immediately. Later, the body was shifted to a hospital.

The immediate cause of death was not known. However, according to the duty officer of the police station, Irshad, the diplomat was previously a heart patient and had been admitted to the Kulsoom Hospital in Islamabad for treatment. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
German Diplomat, German Diplomat In Pakistan, Islamabad Police
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com