German Police Raided Restaurant After Pizza With Side Of Cocaine Became Best Seller Dish

Authorities were alerted in March by food inspectors, and following months of surveillance, they arrested the pizzeria's manager at his home.

Read Time: 2 mins
During the raids, they came across two cannabis plantations

Police raided a pizzeria in western Germany after discovering it was covertly selling cocaine to customers who ordered a particular menu item. Authorities were alerted in March by food inspectors, and following months of surveillance, they arrested the pizzeria's manager at his home.

A large quantity of drugs, including 1.6kg of cocaine and 400g of cannabis, along with 268,000 Euro in cash, was found at the residence, according to the BBC.

Although the manager was initially released from custody, he continued to operate the pizzeria and sell drug-infused pizzas, prompting a broader investigation. This ultimately led to the dismantling of a regional drug ring.

In a series of raids, around 150 officers targeted multiple locations, including two cannabis plantations-, one in Monchengladbach, where 300 plants were discovered, and another in Solingen, where 60 plants were found. Several homes linked to suspected dealers were also raided, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including a 22-year-old believed to be the head of the operation.

During the raids, police confiscated weapons, money, and luxury watches. The pizzeria manager was rearrested while attempting to flee the country and remains in custody.

According to police spokesperson Mr Moltke, the pizza listed as "number 40" was particularly popular. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of others involved in the operation or the price of the drug-laced pizza.

It remains unclear how much the pizzeria charged for the special order. 

