Top US Admiral To Step Down Amid Tensions With Venezuela

The US admiral who leads US military forces in Latin America will step down at the end of this year, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday, in a surprise move that comes amid escalating tensions with Venezuela.

Alvin Holsey only took over the US military's Southern Command late last year for a position that normally lasts three years. A source told Reuters that there had been tension between him and Hegseth and questions about whether he would be fired in the days leading up to the announcement.

Hegseth, in his social media post, did not disclose the reason for Holsey's departure.

