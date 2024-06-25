Tom Cruise's Daughter Drops 'Cruise', Adopts Mother's Middle Name

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood icons Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has dropped her father's surname. The 18-year-old graduated from LaGuardia High School with her mother, Katie Holmes, by her side, under the name "Suri Noelle". This name was also adopted earlier in the year for a school production of the play ‘Head Over Heels'. "Noelle" is Katie Holmes' middle name, reported Page Six.



Her father, Tom Cruise reportedly missed the graduation weekend to attend Taylor Swift's Eras tour in London, where he is filming for the next ‘Mission: Impossible' film, reports say.



Tom Cruise's relationship with his children, especially Suri, has been complex following his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012.



Amid rumours suggesting Tom Cruise had distanced himself from Suri, the actor vehemently denied these claims in a 2013 defamation lawsuit, stating he had not abandoned his daughter in any way – emotionally, physically, financially or otherwise. He called these claims “patently false.”



The Jack Reacher actor stated that he “spoke on the phone nearly every day” with Suri, then 6 years old, and claimed that he “regularly asked for and received updates concerning her friends and school life.”



The 61-year-old also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman. He was seen in public with them last year, reportedly for the first time in 15 years.



Suri's decision comes just weeks after Brad Pitt's children, Shiloh and Vivienne, also dropped their famous surname, now going by Shiloh Nouvel Jolie and Vivienne Jolie, respectively.

