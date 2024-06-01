Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Files To Drop 'Pitt' From Name

Shiloh is the third-eldest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children. (File)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has sought to drop "Pitt" from her name. On her 18th birthday on May 27, she filed a petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court to get her name changed. Her current full name is Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh is the third-eldest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children.

This comes after the the celebrity ex-couple's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne had also reportedly dropped "Pitt" from her name. In a poster for the for the new musical The Outsiders, her name was listed as Vivienne Jolie and not Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, reported People.

Last November, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest daughter Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie in her induction into the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, a video revealed.

These name changes come amidst ongoing reports of tension in Brad Pitt's relationship with his children since Angelina Jolie initially filed for divorce and sole physical custody in 2016. The divorce was apparently set off by an event on a private flight from France to Los Angeles in September 2016. There were reports of an altercation on the flight which also involved the children.

Brad Pitt, however, has denied these allegations. He was not charged by the FBI, which was probing the incident.

The former couple are also at loggerheads over a French winery they once owned together. In 2022, Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie's company Nouvel for secretly selling her share of their winery without his consent.

In her rebuttal, filed in a Los Angeles court, Ms Jolie has said in the document that she tried to sell the Miraval winery but the negotiations broke down after Mr Pitt influenced her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that "prohibited Jolie from speaking (other than in court) about Pitt's abuse".