'15 Years Ago...': Rishi Sunak Looks Back At G20's Difficult Times

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the G20 Summit in Delhi

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday said that the world is looking to G20 to provide leadership and that the leaders are meeting at a time of enormous challenges.

Sunak, who is taking part in G20 Summit here, expressed confidence that the leaders will be together able to address the challenges.

"15 years ago, #G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis. We meet at a time of enormous challenges - the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges," Sunak said in a post on X.

15 years ago, #G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis.



We meet at a time of enormous challenges - the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership.



Together I believe we can address these challenges. pic.twitter.com/RFnry53YAf — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 9, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first session 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit and noted that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country. He said that it has become "People's G20" in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.

He also spoke of global challenges and said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer to address these.

"India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become People's G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place. With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all of us agree to this proposal," he said.

PM Modi also invited the head of the African Union to take his seat as a member of the G20. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani as he took his seat among world leaders.

"With everyone's approval, I request the African Union Chairperson to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," PM Modi said.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, PM Modi welcomed world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. As the leaders arrived, they were greeted by PM Modi in the backdrop of a replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha.

Upon arrival at the G20 venue, Rishi Sunak and PM Modi warmly greeted each other with Namaste and shook hands. The two leaders hugged each other and posed for the cameras.

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived in Delhi on Friday. It is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed office in October last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)