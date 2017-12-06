'Silence Breakers' On Sexual Abuse Named Time's Person Of The Year

"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse.

World | | Updated: December 06, 2017 18:50 IST
36 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Silence Breakers' On Sexual Abuse Named Time's Person Of The Year

#MeToo badges mark a protest march for survivors of sexual assault. (Reuters)

New York:  Time magazine named Wednesday "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.

"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents. 

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

The Silence BreakersMeToo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................