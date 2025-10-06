TikTok Influencer's Pet Lioness Escapes, Mauls Two In Thailand Village

The pet lioness of a social media influencer in Thailand broke free from a house and attacked two people, including an 11-year-old boy. The freak incident happened in the central province of Kanchanaburi, on Saturday (Oct 4), when the boy was walking toward his home after playing with other children, when the big cat suddenly pounced on him.

While the lioness attacked the boy, 43-year-old Sarawut Tokaew stepped in and ended up getting a wound on the leg, according to a report in Metro. Both were later taken to the hospital.

The animal, reported to be a year old, belongs to TikTok influencer Parinya Parkpoom, 32. The victims and the lion owner are residents of the same village. The lioness was tied to a pole in the house when it broke free. Footage of the incident shared online shows the lioness running down the street as people attempt to flee the area.

When Parinya's pet escaped, he chased it but hesitated to take action, not knowing how to proceed. This inaction infuriated the residents, who demanded that he take control of his animal. After retrieving the pet from a nearby field, he finally caged it.

"I apologise for what happened, it was an accident," said Parkpoom, adding that he was willing to pay compensation for the boy's medical treatment.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), said the environment ministry had instructed officials to take legal action against Parinya, seize the animal, and transfer it to a wildlife care centre.

Parkpoom has been charged with violating Article 15 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits an individual from releasing or abandoning wild animals under their care. If convicted, he could face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 1.36 lakh (50,000 baht) or both

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, and the country's captive lion population has exploded in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes.