Three Tourists Dead In US Grand Canyon Chopper Crash

The accident took place at around 5:20 pm in Grand Canyon West, located in northwestern Arizona, said Hualapai Nation police chief Francis Bradley.

World | | Updated: February 11, 2018 18:13 IST
The Eurocopter EC130 helicopter, whose operator was unknown, was traveling on a tour.

Washington, United States:  At least three people were killed and four others injured Saturday when a helicopter carrying tourists in Arizona went down in the Grand Canyon, authorities said.

Local media reported the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter, whose operator was unknown, was traveling on a tour.

"The investigation is ongoing," Bradley told AFP, noting that there was no information immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Allen Kenitzer, of the Federal Aviation Authority's Office of Communications, told AFP the aircraft sustained "substantial damage."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

