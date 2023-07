Fires raged north of the island, but no hotels or houses have been destroyed so far.

Nearly 2,500 people have been evacuated from the popular Greek island of Corfu after wildfires broke out, a spokesman for the fire department told AFP on Monday.

Fires have been raging in the north of the island with 2,466 people evacuated overnight between Sunday and Monday, said Yannis Artopios, but no houses or hotels had been destroyed so far.

