This US City Has Been Declared America's Least Desirable, Survey Finds

Tampa, Florida, has been crowned America's most desirable city for 2024.

A new poll conducted by real estate company Clever has found Washington DC to be the least desirable city in America. For the study, the firm polled 1,000 people in June and analysed migration data from the US Census to uncover why the US capital city has fallen out of favour. It found that for the second year, Washington DC topped the list of places where Americans would least want to live, with a whopping 33% of survey respondents ranking it among the top five worst cities.

According to the New York Post, the study found that a staggering 65% of Americans said that sky-high living costs make a place unlivable, with Washington DC being no exception. The city's reputation has also taken a hit due to a surge in crime, with 2023 seeing 274 murders, which is the highest number in over two decades, the outlet reported.

New York, Los Angeles and San Fransico also landed on the list of least desirable cities this year. According to the study, this is largely due to their unaffordable housing markets.

Washington DC, however, was crowned the best place for working parents, thanks to its high scores in work and health categories, remote work opportunities and a strong network of paediatricians.

Other cities which were once thriving are struggling, per the study. Baltimore, now known for leading the country in murders and robberies, ranks seventh on the least desirable list. Detroit, plagued by high rates of rape and aggravated assault, is also mentioned on the list. Birmingham, Alabama, and Buffalo, New York, are also grappling with the fallout from crumbling industrial infrastructure.

Also Read | Elon Musk Has A Favourite Job Interview Question That Experts Say Can Catch Liars

On the other hand, Tampa, Florida, has been crowned America's most desirable city for 2024. However, Americans are content where they are, with 73% saying they're happy with their current home. Yet, frustration lingers for many, with 59% feeling dissatisfied and 43% even embarrassed by their state, the study said.

According to the Post, California has fallen out of favour, coming in last in a recent Consumer Affairs poll due to poor marks in education, health and safety. The once-Golden State has also lost its luster, with New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana and Alaska trailing close behind in the rankings.