"This Is Cool": Elon Musk On Meta's Decision To End Fact-Checking In US

Meta announced a significant rollback of its content moderation policies, including termination of its third-party fact-checking program in the US.

Facebook pays to use fact-checks from around 80 organizations globally on its platform.
Washington, United States:

Elon Musk on Tuesday praised the decision by fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg to end fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram in the US.

"This is cool," Musk posted on his X platform, after Facebook-parent Meta announced it would end its fact-checking program amid accusations from Musk and the incoming Donald Trump administration that the system violated free speech.

