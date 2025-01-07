"This Is Cool": Elon Musk On Meta's Decision To End Fact-Checking In US

Elon Musk on Tuesday praised the decision by fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg to end fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram in the US.

"This is cool," Musk posted on his X platform, after Facebook-parent Meta announced it would end its fact-checking program amid accusations from Musk and the incoming Donald Trump administration that the system violated free speech.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)