This China City Is Set To Record Minus 4-6 Degrees In Dec Period In 40 Years

The city's lowest temperatures on Thursday will be minus 4 to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai was set to record its chilliest period in December in four decades with weather warnings for low temperatures and wind issued on Thursday, as the Chinese financial capital entered a days-long cold snap.

The city's lowest temperatures on Thursday will be minus 4 to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 to 24 degrees Fahrenheit) in Shanghai's suburbs, and temperatures will remain below zero all day throughout the city, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said in a post on its Weibo social media account.

Wang Kaiyun, 59, who works as a cleaner in downtown Shanghai and commutes from the city's suburbs on an electric scooter, said the temperature was minus 5 degrees on her one-hour ride in on Thursday.

"Even though I was wearing gloves, I quickly lost feeling in my hands and they are still painful now," Wang said.

While the city's temperatures remain far warmer than those in northern China, where many provinces have recorded historically low temperatures in recent weeks, the run of cold weather was unusual for Shanghai.

The city's weather bureau said it expects the minimum temperature at one downtown reading station to remain below zero for five straight days until Dec. 25, a run of cold in the month of December that hasn't occurred in 40 years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)