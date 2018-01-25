Raw Eggs, Instant Noodles Freeze Within Seconds In China's Coldest Town

In at least two videos posted online, a raw egg and cooked instant noodles are seen freezing within seconds of coming in contact with the chilly air in China's Huzhong district. The area that lies in the northernmost Heilongjiang Province is said to be China's coldest.
One of the videos shows a woman cracking open a raw egg on a flat surface outside. After a few seconds of being exposed, the yolk and the white harden with a layer of ice on top it. The woman taps on the egg to show that it is indeed frozen.
The video was posted on China's equivalent of YouTube "YouKu".
In a similar video posted by People's Daily China on YouTube, a cup of steaming hot instant noodles freeze and turn into a frozen solid because of the sub-freezing temperatures. The frozen noodles stand on their own, even balancing a pair of chopsticks on them.
The eye-catching videos are a result of temperatures that plummeted to as low as -40 degrees Celsius, reported Daily Mail.
Up north in Siberia, images of frozen eyelashes and broken thermometers became a rage on social media last week as Oymyakon village witnessed mercury touching as the low as -65 degrees, making it the coldest inhabited place on earth.
