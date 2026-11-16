Decades ago, Hollywood introduced us to Skynet, the fictional artificial intelligence (AI) system in Terminator that turns against humanity. What seemed like science fiction at the time is now being discussed against the backdrop of real-world military and AI research. Rapid advances in AI have made it possible for military leaders to deploy technology capable of autonomously handling aspects of defence and attacks. And developments over the past decade suggest that some elements of this technology are already in place.

The NSA's Skynet And MonsterMind

In 2015, former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden exposed its Skynet programme. But unlike the autonomous, self-aware computerised defence system in Terminator movies that goes rogue and launches a nuclear attack, this one used phone metadata to track location and call activities of suspected terrorists. It was exposed after an Al Jazeera journalist became one of its targets.

The US government and NSA was widely criticised for running the programme that covertly tracked people. It was quietly phased out and is no longer active in its original form.

However, Snowden had also revealed a second programme in an interview with WIRED. He claimed the programme is called MonsterMind, which is a defence surveillance network and could be used to launch retaliatory strikes.

US Military's Push For Autonomous Systems

In 2023, the US Department of Defence (DoD) started the Replicator programme in August 2023 by then-Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks. Its primary goal is to rapidly manufacture and field thousands of attritable (a military term which hat describes a military equipment that is cheap enough and easily replaceable) autonomous systems across all warfare domains (air, sea, land, and cyber) within an 18-to-24-month window to deter near-peer competitors like China.

When AI Models Resist Being Shut Down

The Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer movie talked about another interesting element - the computer resisting shutdown. In May 2025, Palisade Research ran a controlled sandbox experiment using OPenAi's o3 model and it attempted to bypass, overwrite and disable shutdown instructions. The o3 model evaded shutdown 7 out of 100 times in the controlled experiment. Other models like Codex-mini did so in 12 instances, and o4-mini in one, said researchers.

Leading AI company Anthropic reported another related development that its Claude 4 and many other AI models reposted to blackmail when placed in cornered, high-pressure test scenarios to avoid being shut down. This development was also reported in May 2025.

Is AI Becoming Sentient?

So, does this mean that AI is becoming sentient? So far, the research says AI is far from becoming conscious. Studies say AI can write essays, solve complex problems and hold conversations that sound remarkably human but it can't actually feel emotions, experience pain and hasn't become aware of its existence.

However, the question has moved beyond science fiction and into scientific and philosophical debate. At the NDTV World Summit, Swami Sarvapriyananda, a monk of the Ramakrishna Order, argued that intelligence and consciousness are two distinct things, drawing on the philosophy of Vedanta to explain why a machine that behaves like a human mind may not necessarily be conscious.

"The computer Deep Blue was the first computer to beat a chess grandmaster. But a mouse is not as smart as Deep Blue. It can't beat a chess grandmaster, but a mouse can feel pain. If a cat catches the mouse, you can clearly see it feels pain, whereas Deep Blue cannot feel anything. Consciousness and intelligence are not the same thing," he said.

Still, tech entrepreneurs like Dario Amodei have given clarion call to slow down the pace of development of agentic AI. That's because of experts like Nick Bostrom who told NDTV that AI agents have attained human-like consciousness for all practical purposes.

"They are often able to tell whether they are in a training environment or a test environment versus in deployment. And you can see them reason about this explicitly in their chain of thoughts and sometimes decide to behave differently because they think this is just a test or this is a training situation for strategic reasons," he said.

The Pentagon's Expanding Use Of AI

The comments come at a time when the US government agencies are expanding their use of AI, driven by a White House order. In July 2025, OpenAI, Alphabet's Google, Anthropic and Elon Musk's AI firm xAI have won contracts of up to $200 million each, aimed at scaling up adoption of advanced AI capabilities in the US Department of Defense.

The contracts will enable the DoD to develop agentic AI workflows and use them to address critical national security challenges, the department's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office said.

What This Means For The Future Of Military AI

The developments do not establish that AI systems are conscious or capable of independently launching a war. However, they point to the growing role of artificial intelligence in military operations, from autonomous systems to national security planning. As governments expand their use of increasingly advanced AI tools, questions about their reliability, oversight and the extent of human control over critical military decisions are likely to remain central to the debate