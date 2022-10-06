Thailand Gunman Faced Drugs Case Before Mass Shooting: Cops

Thailand shooting: There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected gunman.

The perpetrator behind a gun and knife attack in Thailand that killed at least 34 people had attended a court hearing on a drugs charge prior to opening fire at a day-care centre, police said on Thursday.

The attacker was agitated when he arrived at the day-care facility to find his child was not there and left, then shot at bystanders and drove his vehicle at them, Paisan Luesomboon, a police spokesperson, told ThaiPBS television. He said the attacker returned drove home and killed his wife and child.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)