Thailand Says 20 Nationals Still Held By Hamas After 10 Freed

The released Thai hostages included one woman, according to photos released by the ministry.

Twenty Thai nationals were still being held by Hamas after the Palestinian militant group freed 10, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The Thai hostages freed from Gaza in Friday's exchange of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians from Israeli jails would return home after 48 hours in hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

The released Thai hostages included one woman, according to photos released by the ministry, which showed them dressed in green jackets and with doctors at a medical centre in Israel.

Earlier reports said around 12 Thais had been released. A source briefed on the negotiations said their release was unrelated to a truce deal with Israel, the first in the seven-week-old war, and followed a separate track of talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

The ministry thanked the governments of Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Iran and Malaysia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, "as well as others involved in the immense efforts that led to this recent release".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)