Thailand Rejects Third-Party Mediation In Ongoing Cambodia Conflict

Thailand has rejected mediation efforts from third countries to end the ongoing conflict with Cambodia, insisting that Phnom Penh cease attacks and resolve the situation only through bilateral talks, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

The United States, China and Malaysia, which is the current chair of ASEAN regional bloc, have offered to facilitate dialogue but Bangkok is seeking a bilateral solution to the conflict, Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told Reuters.

"I don't think we need any mediation from a third country yet," Nikorndej said in an interview.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)