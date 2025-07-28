Advertisement

Video Shows Final Moments Of Gunman After Mass Shooting At Bangkok Market

According to police, an unidentified gunman fatally shot five people, including four security guards and a woman, at the market before killing himself.

A clip shows a man holding a handgun and running through a car park.
Bangkok:

At least six people were killed in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Monday. The attack reportedly took place at Or Tor Kor Market, a short distance from Chatuchak Market, which is a major tourist destination in Bangkok and attracts throngs of visitors every weekend.

According to police, an unidentified gunman fatally shot five people, including four security guards and a woman, at the market before killing himself. 

The security camera footage from a shot at the market shows people scrambling to save themselves as a string of gunshots rang out. 

Another clip shows a man, reportedly the shooter, holding a handgun and running through a car park from the market's entrance gate.

"Police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district, where the incident took place, told news agency AFP.

He said the suspect took his own life after the shooting, and police were working to identify him, as well as investigating "for any possible link" to the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

Mass shootings are not uncommon in Thailand, where firearms can be obtained relatively easily due to lax gun control enforcement.

