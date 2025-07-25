Video Shows Missile Exchange Between Thailand, Cambodia As Clash Kills 16

At least 16 people, including a Thai soldier, were killed in deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia as both countries showed no signs of backing down on Friday. Both countries have expelled each other's ambassadors, clouding the prospects of a quick diplomatic resolution. But, the UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis later on Friday as multiple major powers call for a ceasefire and negotiations.

Cambodian Action On Thailand

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has warned that cross-border clashes "could develop into war", as the countries traded deadly strikes for a second day. He said Cambodia had launched attacks on multiple fronts and Thailand was defending its territory. "The current situation involves acts of intrusion and aggression that are causing harm to people's lives. The situation has intensified and could escalate into a state of war. At present, it's a confrontation involving heavy weapons," he told reporters.

Thailand also accused Cambodia of using artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems to target areas that included schools and hospitals. "These barbaric acts have senselessly claimed lives and inflicted injuries upon numerous innocent civilians," the Thai military said in a statement.

Footage showed the Royal Cambodian Army also used what appears to be an RM-70 Multiple-Launch Rocket System (MLRS) to attack Thailand.

The Thai military described Cambodia's bombardment as "appalling attacks", putting the blame squarely on the Phnom Penh government, which it said was being led by Hun Sen, the influential former premier of nearly four decades and father of current Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime, and those responsible must be brought to justice," the Thai military added.

Both Thailand and Cambodia have blamed the other for starting the conflict, with Phuket accusing Phnom Penh of deliberately targeting civilians and Phnom Penh alleging Phuket was using cluster munitions, a controversial and widely condemned ordnance.

More than 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand's border regions, its health ministry said, reporting 15 fatalities -- 14 civilians and a soldier -- with a further 46 wounded, including 15 troops.

Thai Action On Cambodia

One Cambodian civilian has also been killed and five more wounded in cross-border strikes, said Meth Meas Pheakdey, the spokesperson for the border province of Oddar Meanchey.

On Friday, videos emerged showing an M758 Autonomous Truck-Mounted Gun (ATMG) with the Royal Thai Army firing 155mm shells towards positions of the Cambodian Army.

Soldiers with the Royal Cambodian Army attempted to take cover from incoming artillery fire near residential homes on the border with Thailand.

Thailand Combodia Dispute

The long-running border dispute between two Asian neighbours intensified into fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday near Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient temple claimed by both nations. It was the second armed confrontation since a Cambodian soldier was shot dead in May, and marks a dramatic escalation in a long-running dispute between the neighbours -- both popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists -- over their shared 800-kilometre (500-mile) frontier.

Overnight, Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen-- the two politicians who wield massive influence in their countries-- directly addressed each other on social media. Shinawatra wrote that Sen "needed to be taught a lesson" by the Thai military.

"Thaksin's remarks further underscore Thailand's military aggression toward Cambodia," Sen responded.

Thaksin and Sen previously had close ties, and their children are serving as the prime ministers of their countries. But, the former Thai PM's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is currently suspended from office because of Sen.

In June, the former Cambodian premier leaked a private phone call with Shinawatra about the border tensions. Her deferential tone toward Sen during the call caused outrage in Thailand, with the Constitutional Court temporarily suspending her from office earlier this month while it reviewed a petition for her removal.