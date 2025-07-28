6 Dead In 'Mass Shooting' In Bangkok, Gunman Kills Self

At least six people were killed at a market in a shooting incident in the Thai capital Bangkok on Monday, a police official said.

The number of deaths includes the gunman who took his own life, Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told Reuters.

Four security guards at the Or To Ko market, which sells agricultural produce and local food, were killed by the gunman, as well as a woman, according to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre that monitors Bangkok hospitals.

