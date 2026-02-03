Textiles, Gems, Pharma: Sectors To Be Impacted By India-US Trade Deal

India and the United States have agreed to a new trade deal that reduces America's reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Trump, calling it a “wonderful announcement”. This is expected to improve India's export competitiveness in the US market, especially for sectors that were hit hard by earlier tariff hikes.

What Changes

Earlier, Indian goods entering the US were facing steep duties. In July 2025, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods along with an additional 25 per cent penalty, taking the effective tariff to as high as 50 per cent. This was linked to India's imports of Russian crude oil.

Under the new trade deal, these tariffs have now been reduced to 18 per cent and the cut makes a big difference to costs.

For example, if an Indian exporter ships goods worth $100:

At a 25 per cent tariff, the landed cost in the US becomes $125

At an 18 per cent tariff, the landed cost falls to $118

This $7 difference per $100 of goods is crucial for sectors that operate on thin margins.

Sectors That Will Be Impacted By The India-US Trade Deal

Sectors such as gems and jewelry, textiles, auto OEMs, engineering goods, machinery, and fisheries are likely to react positively in the market.