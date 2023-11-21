Tesla Flies Over Swimming Pool, Crashes Into US Home After Driver, 70, Loses Control

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

In a horrifying incident, a Tesla driver in the US lost control of his car, hit an embankment and flew over a swimming pool before crashing into a home in California. According to the New York Post, the crash took place on Friday morning in the area of Murphy and Ashwood Drives. San Mateo police were called to the residential area after the 70-year-old woman driver's Tesla Model X crashed into the home. Miraculously, no one was injured, the police said in a statement.

Taking to Facebook, the San Mateo Police Department shared multiple images of the crash. "This morning a driver lost control of her vehicle and drove into a house. Thankful no one was hurt in this collision," cops wrote in the caption.

Take a look below:

According to the Post, the driver and her 40-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, remained at the scene following the incident. Neither were injured, and the home was also unoccupied at the time of the accident, police said.

"When the driver lost control of the vehicle, the car drove over a curb and through the driveway of a neighbors home, then through a fence that separated the two properties," a spokesperson for the police department told People. The Tesla flew over a swimming pool for about 40 to 50 feet in the air before landing in the home's kitchen, the outlet reported.

Also Read | YouTuber MrBeast Spends 7 Days Being Buried Alive, Calls It "Mental Agony"

The Tesla was moving downhill and was not in self-driving mode at the time of the incident, as per the cops. "There were witnesses in the neighborhood that saw the Tesla slow down to a stop and accelerate very quickly, but exactly what happened is still under investigation," they said.

The collision took out a good section of the wall. The home for now has been red-tagged so it could be inspected for structural damage. There has been no arrest and there is no evidence the driver was under the influence, police said, adding that the exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.