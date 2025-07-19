Terrorists Kill Two Indians, Kidnap One In Dosso Region Of Niger

In an attack in Niger, gunmen killed at least two Indians and abducted a third according to Indian authorities. The attack took place in Niger's southwest Dosso region.

The Indian Embassy in Niger said in a statement on X on Friday that the attack occurred on Tuesday, and that it was in touch with local authorities to repatriate the bodies of the victims and ensure the safe release of the kidnapped individual.

The Embassy also advised all Indians in Niger to remain vigilant.

The post on X said, "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian. All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant."

Foreigners are increasingly becoming targets of armed groups in Niger and this is the latest such violence targeting foreigners in Niger's conflict-ridden territories.

Apart from this incident, several others have been kidnapped this year, including an Austrian woman who has lived there as an aid worker for more than 20 years, a Swiss woman seized from her home in April and five Indian workers, also in April.

The security crisis in Niger has worsened since the military toppled the government in July 2023. In the past, Niger has battled a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, June was one of the country's deadliest months on record as IS-backed fighters launched a major offensive across the Tillaberi and Dosso regions, killing more than 100 civilians in what marked a return to mass atrocities in rural areas.

