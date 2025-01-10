Terrifying Video Shows Two Friends Abandoning LA House Caught In The Path Of Raging Wildfire

As wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles, a terrifying video has captured the plight of two men caught in the inferno. The haunting clip, shared on X by Tanner Charles, a Minnesota storm chaser, shows him and his friend Orly Israel inside a home in the Pacific Palisades that got caught in the path of the fires. The video captures the two sprinting down a street lined with burning homes, as the fire's orange glow illuminates the chaos.

"Video of the moment my friend and I abandoned his house after we tried to save what we could. Please be praying for him and his family @orlylistens. Location: North of Rustic Canyon," Mr Charles wrote while sharing the clip on X.

Take a look below:

Video of the moment my friend and I abandoned his house after we tried to save what we could. Please be praying for him and his family @orlylistens



Location: North of Rustic Canyon#cawx #PalisadesFire #fire #California pic.twitter.com/fie6Ywkmz3 — Tanner Charles 🌪 (@TannerCharlesMN) January 8, 2025

Mr Charles shared the video on X on Wednesday. According to the New York Times, the day started with a mandatory evacuation order for Mr Israel and his family. He returned to the house the same evening with Mr Charles to pack the cars and other precious possessions. However, as they saw the fire approaching, they decided to protect the house and drove through "thick and black smoke" that limited their visibility to several feet.

Also Read | Los Angeles Battles Historic Wildfires, Yet Its Air Quality Is Better Than Delhi's

The two sprayed down spot fires and moved flammable furniture inside. But the intense heat and encroaching flames pushed them back. "His whole backyard was basically on fire," Mr Charles told the outlet. "I just stood there and was like, it's over. We can't fight it," he added.

Despite their efforts, things quickly got out of control. Mr Charles later shared a before and after pictures of Mr Israel's house. "We tried our best," he wrote.

Notably, five fires are still burning in LA. Thousands of structures, which include homes, commercial buildings and vehicles, have been damaged or destroyed. Nearly 180,000 people are under evacuation orders due to the wildfires. Another 200,000 residents are under evacuation warnings.

The insured losses from this week's fires may exceed $20 billion, and total economic losses could reach $50 billion, according to estimates published by JPMorgan on Thursday.