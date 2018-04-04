Woman, Son Mauled To Death By Pet Terrier In Germany

The pair were discovered at their flat in Hanover on Tuesday evening, after a relative saw the bloodied body of one of the victims through a window and rang the emergency services.
Firefighters were called in to capture the dog who was still inside the residence, Hanover police said in a statement.
"Initial examinations by a coroner suggest the 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were killed by the dog," it read.
