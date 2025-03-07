Armed Boy, 17, Overpowered By Passengers On Jetstar Flight In Australia

A teenage boy was charged Friday with "endangering" a commercial flight in Australia after trying to sneak on board with a shotgun and ammunition, police said.

The 17-year-old was overpowered by passengers and pinned to the floor of the plane after trying to board the Jetstar flight near Melbourne on Thursday afternoon, Victoria Police said.

Police alleged he crept through a hole in the security fence surrounding Avalon airport, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Melbourne city.

He was charged Friday with "endangering safety of (an) aircraft", "unlawfully taking control of an aircraft", firearm possession and carrying out a "bomb hoax", Victoria Police said in a statement.

None of the approximately 160 passengers on board the flight to Sydney were injured, and police took the boy into custody.

They later found "two bags and a vehicle" belonging to him.

"As he approached the plane, he's mounted or climbed the front stairs to the front of the plane," police superintendent Michael Reid told reporters on Thursday evening.

"At that point, passengers have identified the male was carrying a firearm. The male was overpowered by three of the passengers, at least".

Police were in contact with counter-terrorism investigators but it was too early to establish a motive, Reid said.

"No doubt this would have been a very terrifying incident for the passengers," he said.

"Victoria Police really commend the bravery of those passengers who were... able to overpower that male."

'Distressing situation'

Footage of the incident aired by Australia's Channel Nine showed a boy in a fluorescent green jacket -- similar in colour to those worn by ground staff -- being pinned to the floor by a passenger and a pilot.

A flight attendant walks past the melee carrying what appears to be the butt of a shotgun.

Passenger Barry Clark, a wool shearer from a rural town in Victoria, said the teen was "dressed as a worker" or some kind of "technician".

"All I could do was get the gun out of the way. And then put him in a hold and throw him to the ground until the police came," he told national broadcaster ABC.

Jetstar said it was working with police and airport authorities investigating the incident.

"We know this would have been a very distressing situation", it said in a statement.

"We are sincerely grateful to the customers who assisted our crew to safely manage the situation."

