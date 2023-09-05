Teen Dies Hours After Attempting The TikTok 'Spicy Chip Challenge' In US

Harris's school paid tribute to the teenager

A 14-year-old boy tragically died after attempting a viral TikTok trend, according to his family. Harris Wolobah from Massachusetts died on Friday, hours after he took part in the "One Chip Challenge"- which encourages viewers to munch on supposedly one of the spiciest tortilla chips in the world and film themselves having it to document how long they can go on eating it without drinking or eating anything for relief.

The teen's mother told NBC 10 Boston that her teen son consumed an exceedingly spicy Paqui chip at school and quickly developed a stomach ache. He was picked up from his Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester by his family and brought home. He started to feel, but was later found passed out right as he was going to leave for basketball tryouts.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was not confirmed, the autopsy results are awaited.

The teen's mother believes her son died from complications due to the spicy snack.

However, the chip company has put up a warning on its website that eating the chip could have diverse medical effects. The Paqui brand says on its site that the chip should only be eaten by adults. It also advises people should seek medical assistance if they have trouble breathing, fainting or prolonged nausea, according to the New York Post.

Harris's school paid tribute to the teenager, who was a keen basketball player.

Worcester Public Schools superintendent Rachel Monarrez told SkyNews, "It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah.

"As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him."

Harris's family set up a fundraiser for his funeral expenses with over $22,000 raised.