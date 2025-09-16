Team Trump's 'Visa' Warning To Those "Celebrating" Charlie Kirk's Killing

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that the Trump administration would revoke US visas of immigrants who "glorify" political killings like that of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The top official of the Trump administration said it "makes no sense" to allow immigrants to stay in the country if they are going to engage in negative and destructive behaviour.

"We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure, we should not. And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa," Rubio said in an exclusive interview to Fox News.

"Why would we want to bring people into our country that are going to engage in negative and destructive behaviour? It makes no sense," he added.

Rubio's threat followed the State Department's Friday message to visa seekers, warning that the Trump administration would be monitoring the words of those who "glorify violence" after Kirk's assassination and take "appropriate action."

"In light of the horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," Rubio's Deputy Chris Landau wrote on X.

The Deputy Secretary of State added that he was "disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event," and has directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.

"Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people," he urged people.

In June, the United States announced that it would monitor the social media activities of visa applicants and asked them to make their social media accounts "public." Since Trump returned to White House in January, his administration has already revoked over 6,000 student visas for various reasons, including minor criminal records, including driving under the influence, burglary or "support for terrorism" by participating in protests.

Kirk, a right-wing activist and influencer, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while debating in front of the audience during an event at Utah Valley University. Roughly 33 hours after the shooting, the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect, was apprehended in Washington County, Utah, after relatives helped identify him from images released by investigators.

Authorities in Utah could bring formal charges Tuesday against Robinson in the fatal shooting case.