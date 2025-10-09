Taiwanese Man Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation From Wife's Lover

A Taiwanese man has moved court against his wife's lover and demanded approximately Rs 1 crore as compensation. In his lawsuit, Wei (pseudonym) stated that his spouse's affair caused him emotional distress and violated his marital rights.

In 2022, a woman, pseudonym Jie, who works as a teacher at a school in Kaohsiung, started having an affair with Yong, the head of the accounting department at the same school, according to Mothership. They were in a secret romantic and sexual relationship.

The two often met at hotels to spend quality time with each other, the report added. Yong would send messages with sexual overtones and photos to Jie, and they often referred to each other as "husband" and "wife" in their chats.

In 2023, Wei got a whiff of his wife's affair, which he claimed caused him panic attacks. So, he decided to take the matter to the court and demanded 800,000 Yuan (around Rs 99.6 lakh) in damages.

During the hearing, Yong claimed that he was not aware of Jie's marriage. The court dismissed the claim, saying that Yong's duties as head of accounting gave him access to details about Jie's application for financial aid for children.

The court decided that Yong violated Wei's marital rights by having an affair with his wife. The judge also noted that Yong earned much more money than Wei and ordered him to pay the husband 300,000 Yuan (approximately Rs 37 lakh).

Yong still has the right to appeal in court.

Wei and Jie got married in 2006 and have two children together.

In another case last year, a Taiwanese man filed for divorce after his wife demanded he pay her a fee each time they had sex. The man claimed that his wife refused to have a marital relationship over the years.

He claimed that in 2017, she limited sexual intimacy to once a month, and by 2019, she completely refused to get physical with him, without giving any reason. In 2021, she started charging a fee each time he wanted to have sex or even talk to her.