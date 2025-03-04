Advertisement

Taiwan Will Keep Most Advanced Chip Technology At Home: Officials

TSMC plans to make a fresh $100 billion investment in the United States that would involve building five additional chip facilities.

TSMC plans to make a fresh $100 billion investment in the United States.
Taipei:

Taiwan government will assist TSMC with its future investments in the United States while ensuring that the most advanced semiconductor technology will stay at home, the presidential office said in a statement on Tuesday.

TSMC plans to make a fresh $100 billion investment in the United States that would involve building five additional chip facilities in the country in the coming years, its CEO announced with US President Donald Trump on Monday

