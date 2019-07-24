Taiwan Urges China To Renounce Use Of Force As Beijing Warns Of War

Taiwan calls on China to renounce use of force against the self-ruled island

Taiwan on Wednesday called on China to renounce the use of force against the self-ruled island, hours after Beijing warned that it was ready for war if there was a move toward Taiwan's independence.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement that China's "provocative behavior" has impacted cross-strait peace and challenged regional order. The council also urged Beijing to handle the political crisis in Hong Kong "rationally".

Earlier on Wednesday, China's defense ministry accused the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to Taiwan.

