The timing of Washington's $14 billion arms sales package to Taiwan is "very much up to" President Donald Trump and will not be affected by the US midterm results, according to a Taiwanese government official.

Taiwan has been waiting months for Trump to approve the record sale of weapons and equipment that the island says it needs to strengthen its defence capabilities to deter a potential Chinese attack.

Beijing claims the island democracy is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it.

Trump has stalled the arms sale, saying in May it could be used as a bargaining chip with China, as the two superpowers tried to ease trade tensions.

"When it comes to time, I think it's very much up to... President Trump," said Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi.

Taiwan enjoys "very strong bipartisan support" from Congress, and this month's midterm results, which saw Democrats win control of the House and Senate, would not affect the timing, Chen said.

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The Trump administration had to consider "many factors" when it came to arms sales to Taiwan, including the Middle East war.

"We respect that, but at the same time, we express that we really have an urgent need for those capabilities," Chen said.

Patriot missiles, an automated command and control system and a 360-degree air defence radar system are among the items in the $14 billion package.

Chen said Taiwan had "very good direct communication" with the Trump administration and "we are reassured that that will not change".

"This could be just a matter of time before" the sale is approved, either as one package or in smaller parcels, he said.

Taiwan 'Structurally Important'

Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the third and fourth time this year at an Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen this week and at the G20 in the United States in December.

While Taiwan has been on the agenda at previous talks between the rival leaders, Chen brushed off concerns about the upcoming meetings.

"We are very confident and very comfortable with our relationship with the US and with other like-minded partners," Chen said.

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"We are structurally important, and our people (are) committed to our own defence. I think this (is) what matters the most," he said.

"And Taiwan stands in the middle of the whole AI revolution. I think that now almost every leader in the world understands the situation."

Taiwan is a powerhouse in the global semiconductor industry, producing nearly all of the most advanced chips for companies including Nvidia and Apple.

After Nvidia's co-founder Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with a woman who US intelligence agencies believe is spying for Beijing, Chen said the case underlines the need to be "very vigilant about China".

China is "very aggressive" when it comes to stealing intellectual property and technology to get around export controls, Chen said.

Huang, who regularly visited Taiwan to see Nvidia's clients, including TSMC, and had been seen in the capital Taipei with the Chinese woman, would be welcome back to the island, said Chen.

"He certainly will be welcome but I think... every business leader in the world has to learn this lesson that China is trying to poach your trade secrets," he said.

"They are going to arrange (a) spy in your life so that they can get easier access."

Beijing has rejected the allegations as "entirely baseless".

China is in a race for tech dominance against the United States, which restricts the export to China of the most cutting-edge silicon chips.

Taiwan has long accused China of carrying out espionage activities on the island, including targeting its tech sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)