Taiwan Hit By 5 Earthquakes Within 9 Minutes: Report

The seismic activity occurred between 5:08 pm and 5:17 pm (local time). (Representational)

Five earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan on Monday within just 9 minutes, as reported by Central News Agency Focus Taiwan.

The seismic activity occurred between 5:08 pm and 5:17 pm (local time).

"Five #earthquakes struck Shoufeng Township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, in 9 minutes between 5:08 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. (UTC+8)," CNA Focus Taiwan posted on X.

Two weeks ago, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Taiwan's eastern shores, leaving four people dead and over 700 others injured.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - 11 km NE of Hualien City, Taiwan," the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in a post on X.

The quake that struck Hualien City on April 3 killed four people and injured more than 700 others, the National Fire Agency said while adding that of those injured, 132 are in Hualien County, near the epicentre of the quake.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)