Sweden Ends Evacuations From Kabul: Government

Sweden said it had ended its evacuations out of Kabul (Representational)

Sweden said Friday it had ended its evacuations out of Kabul, after airlifting more than 1,100 people to Sweden in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Those evacuated included embassy employees and their families, locally employed guards and their families, armed forces employees and 500 Swedes, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

In addition, Sweden also evacuated women's rights activists, journalists and EU employees.

But Sweden was unable to evacuate all those on the so-called "Sweden list" of people seeking help to leave the country.

"The incredibly difficult and risky conditions meant we were not able to evacuate more Swedes and local employees," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told reporters.

Both Linde and the head of Sweden's Migration Board, Mikael Ribbenvik, said that even though the airlift had ended, the Scandinavian country would continue to try to help people associated with Sweden to leave the country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)