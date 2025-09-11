Suspect In Charlie Kirk Killing In Custody: FBI

US authorities have detained a suspect in the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, FBI Director Kash Patel said Wednesday, following the attack at a university in Utah.

"The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody," Mr Patel said on X. "We will provide updates when able."

