Sunita Williams Will See "16 Sunrises" While Soaring Into New Year In Space

Astronaut Sunita Williams, currently in space, will see 16 sunrises and sunsets on New Year as the International Space Station, where she is located, keeps on the move. A post on X today from the space station handle read: "As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year. Seen here are several sunsets pictured over the years from the orbital outpost".

Ms Williams, who started for the space station in June in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft along with astronaut Barry Wilmore, and initially expected to be back in 9 days, had to spend Christmas at the space station too.

In a video shared by US space agency NASA, she said it was a "great time to be up here". Her colleagues were seen sporting Santa caps - apparently part of holiday supplies sent up to the orbiting laboratory by NASA on SpaceX Dragon capsule.

"Welcome to the International Space Station as we get ready for the Christmas holidays. It's a great time up here, we get to spend it with all of our 'family' on the International Space Station. There are seven of us up here and so we're going to get to enjoy company together," Ms Williams is heard saying in the video.

Ms Williams and Mr Barrymore are now hoping to be back in March after yet another postponement by NASA. They were set to return in February 2025, but it was postponed due to the delay in SpaceX's Crew-10 mission, who have to relieve them.

The Crew-9's two astronauts had arrived at the space station in late September, with two empty seats for Wilmore and Williams. The plan was for all four to return home in February 2025.