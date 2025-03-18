Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months, will begin their return journey today. According to NASA, Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to undock from the ISS at 10:35 am IST to begin a 17-hour trip back to Earth.
The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will then splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.
The two astronauts flew to the orbital lab in June last year, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight. However, the spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly them back and instead returned empty.
Here Are Live Updates On Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's Homecoming:
NASA's Crew-9 Return Schedule
For Crew-9 return, NASA's live operations coverage following hatch closing is as follows (subject to change based on real-time operations):
Wednesday, March 19
10:15 am - Undocking coverage begins on NASA+
10:35 am - Undocking
2:41 am - Deorbit burn (time is approximate)
3:27 am - Splashdown (time is approximate)
SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft's Hatch Closes
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft's hatch was closed at 11:05pm ET (8:35 am IST) today. Next, the crew-9 will undock from the station at 1:05am (10:35 am IST) on Tuesday.
In picture, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying four SpaceX Crew-9 members is docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing port on the International Space Station.
Crew-9 Including Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Prepare To Depart From Space Station
NASA Astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are packing up and closing the hatches as Crew-9 prepares to depart from the Space Station. Crew-9 is scheduled to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18 (local time).
LIVE: @NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are packing up and closing the hatches as #Crew9 prepares to depart from the @Space_Station. Crew-9 is scheduled to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18. https://t.co/TpRlvLBVU1— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Undock At 10:35 am
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to undock from the ISS at 10:35 am IST to begin a 17-hour trip back to Earth, the NASA said.
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's Homecoming Live Updates
Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months, will begin their return journey today.