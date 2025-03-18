Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months, will begin their return journey today. According to NASA, Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to undock from the ISS at 10:35 am IST to begin a 17-hour trip back to Earth.

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will then splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

The two astronauts flew to the orbital lab in June last year, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight. However, the spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly them back and instead returned empty.

Here Are Live Updates On Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's Homecoming: