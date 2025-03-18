Christmas, Elections, Gardening: How Sunita Williams Kept Busy In Space

For NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, life on the International Space Station (ISS) has been anything but ordinary.

Originally set for an eight-day mission in June 2024, their stay was extended to nine months due to technical issues with their return Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

That feeling when you're back on the station! 🕺

@NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are greeted by the @Space_Station crew after @BoeingSpace #Starliner's first crewed journey from Earth.

They have now undocked from the ISS for a 17-hour journey back to Earth.

From voting in the US presidential elections to enjoying Christmas dinner in zero gravity, their prolonged stay aboard the space station has been filled with both critical missions and memorable experiences.

Keeping The ISS Running

Butch Wilmore, 62, and Sunita Williams, 59, played a key role in maintaining the ISS. They conducted repairs, supported scientific experiments, and carried out multiple spacewalks. They participated in over 150 experiments, including studies on space agriculture and physical health in microgravity.

Tune in on Friday, Sept. 13, as astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams take part in a live Q&A from the @Space_Station.



Get the details: https://t.co/HsfbKIkjZE

Learn more about Butch and Suni's stay in space: https://t.co/jn0Qk1LcB1 pic.twitter.com/lsJZ4TnZzY — NASA (@NASA) September 10, 2024

In mid-January, Ms Williams stepped outside the station with astronaut Nick Hague to perform crucial repairs. Later, she and Mr Wilmore went out together to fix orientation equipment, install light filters on the NICER X-ray telescope, and replace a reflector on the station's docking adapter.

16 Sunrises And Sunsets Every Day

The ISS orbits Earth 16 times a day, exposing the crew to a sunrise or sunset every 45 minutes. This happens because the ISS orbits Earth at a speed of about 28,000 kmph, completing one full orbit roughly every 90 minutes.

Spacewalks

Alongside NASA astronaut Nick Hague, Sunita Williams completed a 5.5-hour spacewalk to carry out essential maintenance tasks on the International Space Station (ISS) on January 16.

@NASA_Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are taking a spacewalk to maintain @Space_Station hardware and collect samples. Today's spacewalk is scheduled to start at 8am ET (1300 UTC) and go for about 6.5 hours.

Later, that same month, she joined fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore for a 5-hour and 26-minute spacewalk, during which they retrieved a SASA Antenna and collected samples from the station's hull to study potential microbial growth.

Gardening In Space

Sunita Williams also engaged in space gardening experiments. She focused on cultivating red romaine lettuce in the station's Advanced Plant Habitat, a project known as Plant Habitat-07.

Butch and Suni will continue to contribute to @ISS_Research aboard the station before heading home in a @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.



Follow our blogs for the latest @Space_Station and #Starliner updates: https://t.co/M7G4xLhChJ pic.twitter.com/0wX2xeom9V — NASA (@NASA) August 24, 2024

This research aimed to understand how varying moisture levels affect microbial communities in plants and their water systems. Insights from this study are vital for developing sustainable food production systems for future long-duration space missions.

Voting From Space

Despite being over 400 km above Earth, the astronauts cast their votes in the US Presidential election. NASA's Mission Control in Houston sent them encrypted ballots, which they completed and transmitted back via satellite. The ballots were then relayed to New Mexico, verified through landlines, and electronically sent to their county clerks. Ms Williams called voting a "very important duty," while Mr Wilmore praised NASA for making the process seamless.

A Floating Christmas

The astronauts celebrated Christmas by dressing in Santa hats and reindeer antlers while sending festive greetings to Earth. They passed around a floating microphone and let candy canes drift around them. Ms Williams' hair, freed from gravity, stood straight up, as seen in pictures posted by the crew.

Staying Fit In Microgravity

To prevent muscle loss in zero gravity, Mr Wilmore and Ms Williams followed a strict exercise routine. Mr Wilmore started his day at 4:30 am, while Ms Williams began at 6:30 am. Each spent over two hours daily on specialised equipment.

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth next February as part of NASA's @SpaceX #Crew9 mission.

The Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) helped them perform squats, deadlifts, and rows. A treadmill required them to strap in to avoid floating away, and a cycle ergometer provided endurance training. Butch Wilmore said that space workouts were easier on the joints compared to those on Earth.

Sunita Williams sent Diwali, Christmas, and New Year greetings to people on Earth. She also interacted with students from a school named after her, encouraging young minds to pursue science and space exploration. She also sent a special message of good luck to the participants of the 2024 Paris Olympics from space.