"Another Day, Another Sleigh": Sunita Williams Turns Santa On Space Station

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are getting into the Christmas holiday spirit. The festive mood came after the recent departure of a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which delivered essential supplies and holiday gifts to the orbiting laboratory.



In a photo shared by NASA on X, Ms Williams was seen alongside astronaut Don Pettit, both wearing Santa hats.



“Another day, another sleigh,” read the caption. “[NASA Astronauts] Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the [Space Station['s Columbus laboratory module.”

Another day, another sleigh ⛄️❄️@NASA_Astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the @Space_Station's Columbus laboratory module. pic.twitter.com/C1PtjkUk7P — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 16, 2024

The ISS crew plans to recreate familiar holiday customs, including special meals prepared with ingredients sent from Earth, and connecting with loved ones via video calls. They will also reportedly enjoy special meals prepared with fresh ingredients delivered by the SpaceX Dragon.

The veteran astronaut and her fellow astronauts are also engaging in educational outreach efforts, sharing insights about life in space with students on Earth through live video sessions.

Earlier this month, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft departed from the ISS following a successful cargo delivery mission. The unpiloted capsule had carried approximately 2,720 kg of crew supplies, scientific experiments, and equipment to the station. Launched on November 4 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, the spacecraft arrived at the ISS on November 5.

After re-entering Earth's atmosphere, the Dragon will make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida, marking the completion of SpaceX's 31st commercial resupply mission for NASA.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have spent six months aboard the ISS, are set to return to Earth in February. Initially, on an eight-day mission in June, the duo faced unexpected challenges when their aircraft malfunctioned, extending their stay in space.