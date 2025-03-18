Lettuce To Vitamins: Sunita Willams And Butch Wilmore's Experiments In Space

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, whose eight-day mission turned into nine months on the International Space Station, are finally heading back to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. They have undocked from the ISS and are on their way.

They began their journey at 10:35 am on Tuesday and are expected to land around 3:35 am on Wednesday after a 17-hour trip.

During their time aboard the orbiting laboratory, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Nick Hague conducted over 900 hours of study in addition to more than 150 unique scientific experiments and technological demonstrations.

Here are some of the experiments Crew 9 performed during their 9-month stay:

Micro-Algae For Generating Oxygen

Nick Hague worked on growing Arthrospira micro-algae on the ISS to help convert carbon dioxide into oxygen. These tiny algae perform photosynthesis, just like plants on Earth, helping keep the safe-to-breathe oxygen inside the spacecraft. It can also be treated as food when fresh food is not available during long-duration space missions. This experiment was led by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Improving Astronauts' Health

Butch Wilmore installed the compact workout machine called European Enhanced Exploration Exercise Device (E4D) on ISS for testing. The modular device combines cycling, rowing, and resistance exercises to help astronauts stay fit during long space missions. Other than this, it is also designed to prevent bone and muscle loss and improve heart health on future missions.

Red Romaine Lettuce

As part of the Plant Habitat-07 experiment, astronauts on the ISS grew red romaine lettuce in the Advanced Plant Habitat. The study is about how different moisture levels affect the microbial communities in plants and water. The purpose of the study is to understand how less-than-ideal conditions affect plant growth. The findings will help scientists create more effective farming systems that would produce nutritious food for astronauts on upcoming space flights.

Packed Bed Reactor Experiment: Water Recovery Series Investigation

Sunita Williams set up an experiment on the ISS to study how liquids and gases flow in space using small packed materials like beads or pellets. She installed hardware for the Packed Bed Reactor Experiment: Water Recovery Series (PBRE-WRS) investigation that would help scientists better understand water recycling, thermal management and fuel cells for future space missions.

Fire In Space

Astronauts also conducted an experiment called SOFIE-RTDFS to study how fire spreads in space. They burned the clear acrylic plastic sheet at higher oxygen levels but half the standard pressure of Earth's atmosphere. This was done to help scientists improve fire safety on future missions.

Monitoring Microbes In Space

As humans carry microorganisms along with them wherever they go, Butch Wilmore conducted an experiment to find out if tiny life forms escape from the ISS through vents and if they can survive in space. It will help scientists take steps to limit the spread of bacteria to places like the Moon or Mars during future missions.

Cardiovascular Function In Space

Nick Hague performed his workout while wearing the Bio-Monitor vest and headband on the ISS to check how space affects the human body, especially the heart and blood vessels. These clothes have tiny sensors that track body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing. This experiment aligns with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) experiment called Vascular Aging.

Medical Equipment For Nerve Damage

Butch Wilmore tested a 3D printer on ISS that can make medical implants to help people recover from peripheral nerve damage, which can cause motor and sensory problems. This high-quality medical device might function better in microgravity and help scientists on upcoming long-duration missions. It will also improve medical treatment for patients.

Wooden Satellite

A tiny satellite named LignoSat was launched from the International Space Station by Japan's space agency JAXA to see if wood could be utilised in satellites in place of metal. Scientists had already evaluated several kinds of wood in space and found that magnolia was the best choice. It could lead to eco-friendly satellites in the future.

Vitamins In Space

Sunita Williams conducted research to help astronauts get essential nutrients during long-duration space missions using special microbes like yeast. Food that has been preserved for an extended period of time might lose vitamins and other nutrients. This technology could help astronauts make fresh supplements whenever needed.

Hold Gadgets In Space

Nick Hague tested the HUNCH Utility Bracket, a student-designed tool to hold and position cameras, tablets, and other equipment that astronauts use daily. Currently, astronauts on the ISS use Bogen Arms for daily tasks. But these older holders are wearing out due to frequent use. The new design is set to be more durable and efficient, helping astronauts work more easily in microgravity.

SpaceX Crew-9, the ninth operational crew rotation mission to the ISS under NASA's Commercial Crew Programme, was launched on September 28, 2024, from Florida. The crew consists of NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Originally, the mission was planned to include four crew members, but adjustments were made to accommodate the extended stay of Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore.