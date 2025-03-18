Sunita Williams' Final Photo Op At Space Station Before Leaving For Earth

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague, Butch Wilmore, today departed for Earth after being stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months.

In a video shared by NASA on its social media platforms, the two astronauts were seen taking part in their final photo op before entering the Dragon, the SpaceX spacecraft that is bringing them back home.

LIVE: @NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are packing up and closing the hatches as #Crew9 prepares to depart from the @Space_Station. Crew-9 is scheduled to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18. https://t.co/TpRlvLBVU1 — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025

Sunita Williams, 62, and Butch Wilmore, 59, undocked from the ISS at 10:35 am IST to begin a 17-hour trip back to Earth.

The spacecraft will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Flew To Space Station In June

The two astronauts flew to the orbital lab on June 5 last year, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight.

However, the spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly them back and instead returned uncrewed.

They were then reassigned to the NASA-SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which saw a Dragon spacecraft fly to the ISS in September last year with a team of two -- NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov -- rather than the usual four, to make room for the stranded astronauts.

On Sunday, a relief team -- Crew-10 -- docked with the space station to make the way for Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore's much-awaited homecoming, along with Mr Hague and Mr Gorbunov.

ALSO READ | Balance, Vision Issues: What Happens To Human Body After 9 Months In Space

Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore's stay surpassed the standard six-month ISS rotation but ranks only sixth among US records for single-mission duration. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio holds the record at 371 days in 2023.

Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov holds the world record, who spent 437 consecutive days aboard the Mir station.

Politics Around Sunita Williams' Return

With Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stuck in space, a political blame game erupted on Earth.

US President Donald Trump, who returned to power in January, and his close advisor, Elon Musk -- who leads SpaceX -- have repeatedly claimed that former president Joe Biden abandoned the astronauts and refused an earlier rescue plan.

"They shamefully forgot about the Astronauts, because they considered it to be a very embarrassing event for them," President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

Mr Musk had also suggested that he had offered Joe Biden a "rescue" mission outside of the routine crew rotations.