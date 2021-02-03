Sundar Pichai's Tweet After Jeff Bezos Says He'll Step Down As Amazon CEO

Sundar Pichai also sent his best wishes for two of the passion projects of Jeff Bezos. (FILE)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday congratulated Jeff Bezos and his successor Andy Jassy on their new roles after the Amazon founder announced his decision to stand aside later this year as chief executive of the company.

Mr Bezos said he will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter, handing over the CEO role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services.

The Indian-American top executive also sent his best wishes for two of the passion projects of the outgoing Amazon CEO - the Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 2, 2021

Mr Bezos, in a letter to Amazon employees, said he would "stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives" but would pivot towards philanthropic initiatives, including his Day One Fund and Bezos Earth Fund, and other business ventures in space exploration and journalism.

Top executives and prominent figures at other major companies around the world have been sending their congratulations to Bezos and Jassy via Twitter.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, noting Mr Jassy's accomplishments, said, "a well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished".

Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 2, 2021

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, also took to Twitter to say Amazon "could not be in better hands."

Congrats @ajassy! Amazon could not be in better hands. 👍 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) February 2, 2021

Mr Bezos, 57, founded Amazon in his garage in 1994 and went on to grow it into a colossus that dominates online retail, with operations in streaming music and television, groceries, cloud computing, robotics, artificial intelligence and more.

Mr Jassy joined Amazon as a marketing manager in 1997 and in 2003 founded AWS, the cloud services division of the company which has been one of the most profitable but least-known units of the tech giant.