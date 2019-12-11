Sundar Pichai Tweets New Password Protection Feature For Google Chrome

Google's Chrome browser will now warn its users if their passwords have been compromised when they log in to a website, the tech giant's CEO Sundar Pichai said today.
"To help keep you safe online, @googlechrome will now warn if your username & password have been compromised when you type them into a website," Mr Pichai tweeted.
He also assured that the browser will soon give real-time alerts if users visit a malicious website. "We're also enhancing phishing protections to be real-time on desktop to alert you when visiting malicious sites," he further wrote. Phishing is a type of social engineering attack often used to steal user data, including login credentials and credit card numbers.
The latest addition comes after Google included its Lens image recognition technology to the Chrome browser for smartphones. Google Lens allows a user to search for similar photographs, not just exact copies.