Suicide Bomber Targets Kabul Election Workers, Six Injured

Afghan election observers at a polling centre in Kabul. (AFP)

A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a vehicle as it entered the head office of Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday, wounding at least six people, officials said.

"The explosion happened 20 metres from the vehicles of the IEC employees," Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told AFP.

Four IEC employees and two police were wounded, he said.

The attack comes as legislative election ballot boxes from the around the war-torn country are delivered to the IEC's heavily fortified compound in the Afghan capital.

The election, which the Taliban had vowed to attack, was marred by deadly violence, with hundreds killed or wounded in scores of attacks.